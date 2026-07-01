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Discount coupons for medical services in India

Do you need medical services? Use one of our services for selecting a qualified medical professional and pay for his services with benefits due to coupons and discount promo codes in India.

Popular discounts on promo codes of the category Medical services:

Get a 20% discount on your first session with a psychologist using the promo code!
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**dus Show coupon code
All promo codes Alter (15)
**dus Show coupon code
Laboratory tests with a discount ₹500 by code!
All promo codes
*******500 Show coupon code
All promo codes (15)
*******500 Show coupon code
Stores and services starting with "a" in India
Alter
Stores and services starting with "m" in India
MediBuddy
Stores and services starting with "r" in India
Redcliffe labs
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