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  1. Promo codes
  2. Sites by category
  3. Household and garden
  4. Furniture

Coupons and promo codes for furniture in India

This page presents stores where you can purchase any furniture, from beds and wardrobes to chairs and bedside tables for the living room, bedroom, hallway and other rooms. Choose great deals and enjoy your shopping.

Popular discounts on promo codes of the category Furniture:

Additionall ₹500 off on any furniture with Nikamal promo code!
All promo codes
*******500 Show coupon code
All promo codes Nilkamal (15)
*******500 Show coupon code
Furniture catalog with an additional discount of up to ₹10 000 using Urban Ladder code!
All promo codes
*****10K Show coupon code
All promo codes (5)
*****10K Show coupon code
Additional discounts up to ₹1500 on any furniture using Pepperfry promo code!
All promo codes
******500 Show coupon code
All promo codes Pepperfry (10)
******500 Show coupon code
Stores and services starting with "a" in India
Amala Earth
Stores and services starting with "f" in India
Furlenco
Stores and services starting with "n" in India
Nilkamal
Stores and services starting with "p" in India
Pepperfry
Stores and services starting with "u" in India
Urban Ladder
Find the necessary site by category:
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